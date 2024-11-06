In One Week, Join Broadcasting’s Elite At Forecast 2025

The votes are cast and America has a new President – now what? As the media landscape faces rapid evolution, attending Forecast 2025 at the Harvard Club of New York City provides an unparalleled chance to explore what lies ahead for broadcasting post-election.

What you’ll find at Forecast 2025:

Futurist and best-selling author Matt Britton discussing AI’s revolutionary future in radio and TV

Consumer Technology Association Senior Director Brian Comiskey talking tech trends for broadcasters with Fred Jacobs

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt in conversation with Ad Fontes Media’s Lou Paskalis and ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy on the battle to keep newsroom lights on

NewsNation NY Bureau Chief Lee Harris leading our Executive Super Session

The financial outlook from BMG 360, Miller Kaplan, BIA Advisory Services, and Kagan

And more!

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site.