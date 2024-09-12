New York Festivals 2025 Radio Awards Now Open for Submissions

The New York Festivals 2025 Radio Awards competition is open for submissions, celebrating creative audio storytellers worldwide. For 67 years, NYF has honored excellence and innovation in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms.

Submissions are judged by a Grand Jury of award-winning industry leaders from six continents, including producers, directors, and writers. The judging criteria include production values, creativity, direction, writing, and audience suitability.

The 2025 Radio Awards have expanded to include seven new categories that highlight emerging trends in the industry:

Pop Culture Documentary: Celebrates creative radio documentaries that capture today’s trends.

Anthology Program: Recognizes curated audio collections in entertainment.

Digital Anthology: Showcases diverse audio selections within digital media.

Anthology Podcasts: Honors expansive works featuring unique voices united by a common theme.

Audio Book Technical Production Team: Highlights innovative contributions in audiobook production.

Program Host and Sports Anchor/Analyst: New categories within On-Air Talent to honor top-tier audio personalities.

The new categories join existing ones for Sound Art, Audio Books, Podcasts, and Social Justice. The entry deadline for the 2025 Radio Awards is January 31, 2025. The winners will be announced during the Storytellers Gala in April. More information is available on the New York Festivals website.

New York Festivals EVP and Executive Director Rose Anderson said, “This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of multiple new categories for fiction and nonfiction reflecting the ways today’s audio storytellers are encouraging audiences everywhere to tune in and stay engaged.”

The 2024 NYF Radio Grand Awards went to The Beatles’ Legacy: Red and Blue by Howlett Media Productions Ltd. for Music, Hamlet Noir from Almost Tangible for Drama, and Bloodlines by CBC Podcasts, BBC Asian Network, BBC Sounds for Narrative/Documentary Podcast.