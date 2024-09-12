Breaking Down 2024’s Top Political Podcasts By Party

As the 2024 election cycle enters its final stage, the world of podcasting showcases a variety of influential voices from both sides of the political divide. New data now shows which personalities and shows are favored by Republicans and Democrats.

In the second quarter of 2024, Edison Podcast Metrics measured the most popular conservative and liberal talk podcasts in the United States.

Top Conservative Podcasts:

The Ben Shapiro Show The Dan Bongino Show The Tucker Carlson Show The Megyn Kelly Show The Sean Hannity Show

Top Liberal Podcasts:

Pod Save America The MeidasTouch Podcast The Young Turks Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast Rumble With Michael Moore

The list of top podcasts reveals a clear divide in content style and subject matter between conservative and liberal offerings. Conservative podcasts often focus on critique of the liberal agenda and support for traditional conservative values, while liberal podcasts frequently discuss strategies for social change and critique of conservative policies.

These podcasts not only serve as a source of news and opinion but also as community builders, creating spaces for like-minded individuals to gather and share ideas. With platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and others facilitating easy access to these shows, the reach of political podcasts is expected to grow, further influencing the political landscape and public opinion leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election.