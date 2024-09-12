Carson Daly to Host Audacy’s ‘I’m Listening’ Mental Health Event

Audacy’s I’m Listening broadcast is returning for 2024 on September 25. The event, in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will feature artists, actors, and medical experts discussing mental health resources and the importance of communication.

Hosted by Carson Daly, Katie Neal, Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, and Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, the program aims to shed light on critical mental health topics such as adolescent issues, the impact of the news cycle, challenges faced by veterans and first responders, and postpartum depression.

Listeners can tune into the I’m Listening live stream on-air across all Audacy stations, via the Audacy app, and on their website, with some exceptions for contracted sports play-by-play.

Daly expressed, “I’m honored to return as host for Audacy’s I’m Listening broadcast and broaden the mental health conversation through their audio network. More so now than ever it is important that we all look for ways to maintain and encourage our mental wellness.”

Audacy SVP of Programming Dave Richards said, “I’m Listening is a culmination of our continuous effort to demonstrate how talk saves lives by curating intentional content and asking our guests quality questions. Our digital platform and portfolio of over 220 stations allows us to be a constant companion in listeners’ mental health journeys nationwide, giving us multiple channels to offer those struggling an avenue for expression, access to support, candid conversations, and a community that actively listens as they courageously share their stories. We welcome everyone to join as we uncover another layer of this discussion together.”

AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia added, “We are honored to be partners with a media company like Audacy that values our expertise and our voices in shaping our culture’s narrative toward uplifting mental health and suicide prevention. We are also incredibly thankful to be beneficiaries of proceeds from the We Can Survive concert, which fuels our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”