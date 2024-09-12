Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson One

(By Chris Stonick) For the past year, I’ve given you ideas on how to improve billing. Now, I am going to give you a series – a long series – laying down a blueprint of how to go after recruitment dollars. In my 37 years of targeting this category, my client stations have generated well over $100,000,000 in billing.

So, the first question is why go after this relatively untapped gold mine? Answer: $100,000,000! According to Statista, staffing and recruiting industry sales in the United States have now reached nearly 200 BILLION dollars annually!

Are companies really having a hard time finding talent? Yes! Manpower reports that 71% of companies with less than 10 employees are struggling, 74% with over 5000 and 77% with 100-5000 employees.

If you knew that if you made 10 sales calls today, and that 7 of them would say they have a problem…a problem you could help them with…would you make those 10 calls. The odds are incredibly in your favor! Make the calls!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me and I will consider answering it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk. I am currently interviewing new clients for next year.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.