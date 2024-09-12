Women to Watch: Alexandra Ali; 106.1 BLI, Long Island

(By Charese Frugé) Alexandra Ali, known as Ally On-Air, hosts afternoons on Cox Media Group’s 106.1 BLI on Long Island. It all started with an internship in 2018. “Truthfully, radio was not the plan for me. I wanted to pursue a career in TV News, studying to be a reporter and anchor.”

“But it was my belief that in the media field, you should dip your toe into any medium you can to see what the best fit is. After the internship, Al Levine, the then midday host at 106.1 BLI was very vocal in his support of me as a potential jock and trained me. I quickly moved from overnights to weekends, to nights, to morning show producer, to morning show co-host, and afternoons. I always loved media and entertainment,” she adds. “The funny thing is, I didn’t even know I was getting into the industry when I did. I stumbled into this dream and I’m glad I did because it really is something I can’t imagine my life without now.”

“With my new role, I really want to reach a new audience and honestly give them a way to unwind from the stress of their day,” explains Ali. “I once had someone tell me that they were going through depression and something I had said had made them laugh for the first time in what felt like forever. I always hold on to that, and it gives me motivation to ‘perform’ the best I can. I also LOVE the fact that I get the privilege of working with charities/organizations of which I am supportive.”

“I work very closely with Long Island Against Domestic Violence, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island, hosting their fundraisers as well as participating in volunteer projects throughout the years.”

“I’m a total pop girl,” says Ali. “Give me ALL THE TAYLOR EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK! I am the kind of girl who waits until midnight to hear a new album in its entirety. Quick story! When Taylor’s new album, ‘Tortured Poets Department’ came out, I listened to the whole album twice at midnight, and then 15 more songs dropped at 2 AM. So I pulled an all-nighter and then went right to work on the morning show. I was a literal zombie, but I had no regrets. I flew to Edinburgh to see her on the Eras tour too. Again, no regrets! I am also a VERY DEDICATED Jonas Brothers fan. I would say ‘obsessed,’ but I choose not to use that word. But, I have seen them 55 times in over five states, so do with that information what you will.”

“Besides being a big fan of pop music, I absolutely love doing celebrity interviews, Oh my gosh, any celebrity interview: The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams, Dove Cameron, Charlie Puth, Avril Lavigne, to name a few, but one of my favorites was Sofia Carson.”

“Another amazing opportunity for me happened recently when I got to go up in a plane with the US Army Parachute Team on Memorial Day weekend for their air show which was insane, as I am usually a viewer of it every year, just from the ground.”

One of Ali’s biggest challenges in the business so far has been “getting in her own head.” “Comparing myself to others, overthinking, and that looming imposter syndrome sometimes has me on edge,” she says. “Speaking to a lot of other women in the industry helps a lot with this because it’s helpful to know it isn’t a feeling that is exclusive to me. I think being a woman in a historically male-dominated industry, for me specifically, makes me push myself to prove that I can make a name for myself. When I do feel the imposter syndrome, or say to myself, ‘Maybe I was just in the right place at the right time,’ I go back and tell myself my own story of how I worked hard through each passing year, and every day-part I have had, and just remind myself it wasn’t an accident that I was trusted with those iconic spots on my home station.”

Ali says she hasn’t experimented much with AI yet. “It has its perks, I guess, but at the same time can make people less creative over time if you have a tool like that to become reliant on,” she says. “Also, I have heard some of the AI jocks, and you can hear the disconnect between that, and the magic that comes from a live show. I can’t speak to what the future of radio looks like with AI, but I do think, especially for local radio, people are listening for the personalities they love. Don’t think that will ever change.”

As far as Diversity, Equity, and inclusion, Ali says based on what she’s experienced with Cox Media Group, I think we’ve moved the needle a little, yes. There is a lot more that can be done of course, but even the way the hiring process is here has changed over the years with a more cognizant view of who is being hired and being very aware of diversity. More conversations are encouraged, and it is a safe space to speak on things that may have been ignored in the past. As a woman of color myself, representing to a larger audience is extremely important to me knowing that there are probably women who look just like me and young girls that are seeing me in this position and feel like they are being represented, and that is not a feeling that everyone can relate to, but it is a power center for me feeling that responsibility.”

As for how the business has changed over the years, Ali admits, she’s only been around since right before COVID. “I only began my on-air journey in 2019, so I just got a taste of what radio was like before the pandemic. The adaptations that we have made as an industry have been met with challenges, but it’s allowed many the opportunity to broadcast to more markets, more day parts, and continue to build our brands as personalities.”

When it comes to what is missing in the industry right now, “It’s youth engagement,” says Ali. “When I go out and tell people what my job is, I always hear those words everyone loves, ‘I don’t listen to the radio, I listen to Spotify.’ Finding a way to adapt to these demographics and keeping them interested with content, more connections to social media, etc. is definitely a way to keep growing throughout the years.”

If Ali hadn’t stumbled upon her radio career, she’d most likely be doing TV news. “But I also have SUCH a passion for event planning, so I could potentially be a wedding planner/event planner,” she adds. “Now if you were to ask what my answer would’ve been at 5 years old, it would have been a singing chef on Food Network.”

As for what’s ahead for Ali: “Short term focusing on my new afternoon show and setting up new features. Long term, I would LOVE to do both radio/TV, red carpet interviews, etc.’

Follow Ally on all socials: @allyalionair

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.