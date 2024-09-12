Geofencing to Digital Drunkenness: Navigating Radio’s New Sales

With digital sellers now responsible for bringing in one-in-five dollars of radio revenue, its caused a seismic shift in the way the industry does business. As a matter of fact, the digital know-how of radio sellers is starting to bring new clients to AM/FM.

So how do radio's top digital sellers face the challenges of a new frontier?

“Managing client expectations. Geofencing is expensive. Selling this advertising takes time and usually involves more than one visit. We ensure our clients understand that this is one tool in the toolbox — and their website is a key component to success. It must create the desire for people to purchase or return and be easy to navigate. We won’t place this buy until the client’s website is where it needs to be.”

“With many media companies offering digital services, digital advertising has become commoditized. Business owners often have trusted but less skilled individuals managing their digital efforts, making it harder for professional sales reps to differentiate their offerings and emphasize the value of their expertise.”

“It can be easy for a partner to become what I call ‘digitally drunk.’ There are so many digital tactics, it can be challenging to find the one or two that really align well with a partner’s need. That can also affect the seller, who feels that they need to know everything about the digital portfolio out of fear of being asked something that they cannot answer.”

