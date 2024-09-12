NRB: Christian Broadcasters ‘Crucial’ In Fight For AM Radio

As the 118th Congress enters its final months, National Religious Broadcasters is joining those in the industry urgently rallying for the preservation of AM radio in new vehicles, as highlighted by the bipartisan AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act.

In a missive sent to members on September 11, NRB continued its advocacy to ensure the band’s continued place in the dash, saying, “AM radio is a messenger of stability and a calm in the storm, whether it’s hurricane season or the everyday tempests of life.”

This bipartisan bill, enjoying a supermajority of support from both the House and the Senate, aims to mandate the inclusion of AM radio in all new vehicles in the US. With the legislation currently awaiting further progress in the Senate and a new Congress on the horizon, the push to pass the bill is intensifying.

More than 120 NRB members are AM stations, and the organization says, “The voices of Christian broadcasters are crucial in the fight for AM radio.”

NRB President Troy A. Miller wrote an op-ed for Newsmax earlier this year, also emphasizing the vital role of AM radio during emergencies and potential disasters. During a speech at the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, former President Donald Trump pledged to protect content that aligns with religious values, specifically promising to safeguard AM radio in vehicles at the request of the NRB.

The NRB is encouraging its members to participate in the NAB’s Depend on AM campaign to contact legislators or to email the NRB policy team for help in drafting a letter that details the significance of AM radio.

The NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.