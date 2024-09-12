Engaging Gen Z: Key Strategies To Entice Radio’s Next Sellers

It was revealed in Jacobs Media’s AQ6 that – despite rumors to the contrary – Gen Z talent are joining radio on the on-air side. But what about the sales side? As younger sellers have a different set of values, it takes a new playbook to hire and retain this generation.

Moderated by Entravision Sacramento SVP of Integrated Marketing Solutions Angie Balderas, valuable insights into the evolving demands of radio management were uncovered at the Radio Masters Sales Summit – including how to cultivate a thriving workplace for the next generation.

The panel opened with a discussion on the necessary experience for managerial roles in radio. Pat Bryson, Owner of Bryson Broadcasting International, shared that it took her nine years to feel prepared for a management position, emphasizing that the timeline can vary significantly based on individual capabilities and the opportunities available, whether from within one’s current organization or from another company.

Deon Levingston, Regional Vice President at Radio One, pointed out a common industry pitfall: the tendency to overpromote top sellers into management roles without considering the distinct skill sets required. Levingston highlighted that what makes someone a great seller does not necessarily make them a great manager.

Lisa Fields, President of Media Staffing Network, stressed the importance of understanding team dynamics and individual skills during the first twelve months in a management role. Building a pipeline to bring successful sellers from other industries was discussed as a strategic approach to infuse fresh talent into radio sales. Bryson added that transitioning from being a salesperson to a manager means shifting focus from individual clients to managing the entire client base, necessitating both hard and soft skills in leadership and coaching.

The panel also addressed the challenge of connecting with and retaining Gen Z workers, who are digital natives with specific workplace expectations. According to the discussion, 70% of Gen Z workers are considering quitting their jobs this year, driven by a desire for meaningful work and disillusionment with positions that do not align with their values.

Fields mentioned that radio can attract Gen Z talent by enhancing its digital presence, stating that “Digital is bringing sexy back” to the industry. It was suggested that older sellers could mentor younger ones by sharing their success stories until the newcomers have established their own.

To become an employer of choice, the panelists recommended several strategies:

Develop a compelling and comprehensive career page.

Highlight community involvement and internal achievements.

Maintain a reputation for fair treatment of employees.

Offer interesting perks and benefits.

Utilize social media to reflect company culture.

Regularly update the company website.

Leverage station events to promote the company.