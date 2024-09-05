Millennial and Gen Z Talent Bringing More Diversity To Radio

As Millennials and Gen Z join the radio workforce, they’re bringing a fresh wave of diversity with them according to the latest disclosed findings from Jacobs Media‘s AQ6 air talent survey. And how can radio better bring these talent in? Offer community connection.

In a Wednesday presentation, Fred Jacobs covered more ground than what was originally revealed during Morning Show Boot Camp in San Diego.

While only 23% of male air talent are Millennials or Gen Z, 45% of female talent fall in the same demographics. The same trend follows for Non-White talent, who have greater Millennial and Gen Z representation than their White coworkers. This could indicate that radio is exploring more diversity as older, White male voices age out of the industry.

As for those young talent, many worry that radio companies aren’t doing enough to discover or train new faces, and that’s reflected in a particularly alarming way.

AQ6 compares the current air shift allocations to where current talent got their start. 86% of talent surveyed either work mornings, middays, or afternoons, with only 4% working weekends and nights. Just 1% work overnights.

Comparatively, AQ6 participants were asked what their first air shift was, which features much more variety. Only 25% started in mornings, middays, or afternoons. 28% started on weekends, 24% on overnights, and 10% on nights. In short, shifts that let people “learn the craft” are disappearing as companies voicetrack, syndicate, or completely automate.

So why do talent seek out being on the air? The majority of respondents cite entertainment and fun as their top reasons – 78% and 77% respectively. Emotional fulfillment follows closely at 60%, indicating a strong personal gratification component in their careers. Community involvement is also important for 51%. Fame and relationships placed last, at single digits.

Fred Jacobs also covered another topic not heard at Morning Show Boot Camp: the feelings of those “On the Beach,” or currently out of work in radio. Of the 58 recently jobless participants, the majority are male, aged 55 and above. 44% of those without work came from markets ranked 51 or higher. 27% were in markets 21-50 and 25% were ousted from major markets.

47% of layoffs came from big companies, while small companies and Mom & Pop stations only accounted for 27% combined.

Among the currently employed, 57% describe themselves as passionate about the radio business, with 42% rating their passion as high and 15% as the highest. In contrast, only 46% of those out of work maintain a passionate stance about the industry, with 29% rating their passion as high but 17% as the highest. Meanwhile, 20% of currently employed individuals report waning passion compared to 15% among those out of work.

The final insight leaned into how about four in ten of those “on the beach” say they’re done with radio, either retiring or moving into a new career. On the other hand, an almost equal amount of AQ6ers say they’re looking to get back in to radio, even while some hold jobs outside the industry.