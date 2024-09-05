Telos Alliance and Super Hi-Fi Introduce AI-Powered LiveConnect

Telos Alliance and Super Hi-Fi have joined forces in a “technology partnership” centered around the new LiveConnect protocol. This cloud-based technology enables broadcasters to operate live radio shows from any location to any station.

The partnership aims to leverage Super Hi-Fi’s AI technology to support on-air talent, while addressing industry concerns about AI making radio less personal.

LiveConnect hopes to simplify the technical process, allowing broadcasters to focus on content creation. The technology integrates with Telos Alliance’s broadcast products like the Axia Quasar and Altus mixing consoles and Super Hi-Fi’s Program Director Radio Operating System, introduced in 2023.

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon said, “LiveConnect will literally empower radio talent to deliver better shows to their listeners. AI assistance will enable them to focus on the creative part of their jobs instead of the mechanical part. It’s a win-win for radio station operators, managers, and talent alike. We are incredibly excited to be bringing this to the market.”

Telos Alliance EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy Marty Sacks added, “From day one, Telos Alliance has been dedicated to innovation in the radio industry. We’re broadcasters ourselves, and we’ve watched the changes the industry has gone through. Partnering with Super Hi-Fi lets us provide broadcasters with a truly amazing set of tools that allows them to deliver even better content to an even wider range of listeners while easing the workload of individual creators. It’s a win-win for stations and listeners.”