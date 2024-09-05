Pillar Media Makes Network Stars Out Of Skip and Kristen

After proving themselves on STAR 101.5 (KSRC) in Denver, Skip Mahaffey and Kristen James now co-host The STAR Morning Show with Skip and Kristen across all three STAR stations, expanding their reach to Cincinnati’s WAKW and New Jersey’s WAWZ.

Skip Mahaffey, celebrating his first anniversary with STAR this October, and Kristen James, a 12-year veteran at WAWZ, have proven to be a dynamic pairing for Pillar Media, who operates the network.

Kristen James commented, “I’m so thrilled to be returning to mornings in NY/NJ and cannot wait to connect with our Cincy audience in this new time slot! Working with Skip is the most fun and we’ve been having a blast doing mornings together in Denver. I cannot wait to see how God uses us to be a blessing on all of our STAR stations! God is good, and we’re so privileged to be able to share that message with so many people!”

Mahaffey added, “I haven’t had this much fun on the radio in years.”

Pillar Media Brand Director Matt Stockman commented, “Skip Mahaffey and Kristen James are very talented communicators, and both have been invaluable in growing our STAR brand. Bringing them together to do a morning show? Yes, please! I am really excited to hear them bringing meaningful, relevant, and local content to each of our STAR markets!”

As The STAR Morning Show with Skip and Kristen grows, The Brant Hansen Show will now broadcast during middays and nights across the STAR network. Devin Almonte’s show, Encouraging STAR Stories, now features exclusively on Sunday mornings across all three STAR stations.