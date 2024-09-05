ISBC Expands to Include Esports and Sports Broadcasting in 2024

The International Student Broadcasting Championship has returned for 2024, continuing its mission to discover and develop global student talent. This year’s ISBC will integrate a wide range of media disciplines including radio, video, and digital content creation.

After the event’s inaugural year, the ISBC is expanding its competition categories to include Sports Broadcasting and Esports Broadcasting. Entries are due on November 1, with the competition culminating in a live-streamed finale on November 22. Students interested in participating can submit their entries through the ISBC website.

Judges for the ISBC competition are current professionals in broadcasting, podcasting, and the digital sphere.

To further its service for student broadcasters, the ISBC has also introduced a Jobs Portal on its website for 2024, providing access to entry-level job information worldwide, supporting graduates in securing employment in the media industry.

International Student Broadcasting Championship co-founder Annwen Burrows shared, “ISBC is about more than just winning awards; it’s about helping students transition from campus to career. We’re here to support them every step of the way.”

Fellow co-founder Phillip Vinciullo stated, “We believe ISBC can provide development, opportunities and solutions for both graduates and industry. Our primary focus is helping graduates find jobs and opportunities on an international scale.”