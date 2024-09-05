John Boy and Billy Renew Syndication With Premiere Networks

Premiere Networks has renewed its syndication contract with The John Boy and Billy Big Show, ensuring the continued broadcast of the Southern-styled morning show across nearly 50 Country and Rock stations, as well as on a dedicated iHeartRadio channel.

John Boy and Billy said, “We are, of course, delighted to continue our longtime relationship with Premiere Networks. They have been an integral part of our show’s success since the early 2000s, and we’re thrilled they’ve asked us to keep doing…whatever the heck it is that we do.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott remarked, “We couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with John Boy and Billy. They deliver a truly unique program that resonates with listeners nationwide and delivers impressive results for our clients and strategic partners. We look forward to continued success together!”