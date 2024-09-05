Coleman Insights Acquired By Ontario Research Firm Quest Global

Canadian market researcher Quest Global has announced its acquisition of Coleman Insights, a US firm that has carved out a leadership position in the radio, podcasting, and streaming sectors over the past four decades, to enhance both groups’ service range.

Established in 2003 and based in Ontario, Quest operates globally in over 70 markets and employs more than 200 people worldwide. The company’s expansive portfolio includes Quest Mindshare, SampleGurus, Opinion Champ, Panel Champ, and data quality platform, dtect.

Coleman Insights will maintain its brand identity and continue operations with its existing team while gaining access to the broader resources and capabilities of Quest. The integration will create a new suite of services, merging strategic insights with data collection capabilities.

No acquisition price has been revealed.

Quest co-CEO Greg Matheson noted, “This acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our service offerings and provide even greater value to our clients. The synergies between our companies will drive innovation and allow us to better support our clients’ needs.”

Coleman President Warren Kurtzman commented, “By joining forces, we can enhance our offerings and provide our clients with a broader range of services, all backed by the expertise and resources of a larger organization. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Coleman Insights, and we look forward to what we can achieve together.”