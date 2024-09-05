NFL Kicks Off Another Season With Westwood One and SiriusXM

Westwood One will once again deliver exclusive national radio coverage for the NFL in the US. This marks the 38th consecutive year of their partnership, providing play-by-play broadcasts for all primetime regular and postseason games, plus Super Bowl LIX.

The 2024 NFL coverage on Westwood One Sports includes Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football, along with special games on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Day, and NFL International Games. The season kicks off on September 5 with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, followed by the first-ever NFL game in São Paulo, Brazil on September 6.

Kevin Harlan, three-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, together with Hall of Fame Quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner, will lead the coverage, including the Super Bowl.

The lineup also features Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic for Sunday Night Football, with Ian Eagle and Kevin Kugler covering Thursday Night Football. Additional play-by-play announcers include Tom McCarthy, John Sadak, JP Shadrick, and Jason Benetti.

Rich Eisen from NFL Network will anchor the pregame and halftime shows for Monday Night Football, with Scott Graham hosting other games. Westwood One Sports will also offer weekly features like NFL Insider, NFL Preview, and NFL Fantasy Forecast.

Listeners can tune into the live broadcasts via around 500 terrestrial radio stations or stream coverage on the NFL App, the Westwood One Sports site, and other digital platforms outside the immediate 100-mile proximity of the home teams.

SiriusXM has also announced its coverage for the season, offering live broadcasts of every game from the season opener through Super Bowl LIX. As the exclusive third-party audio provider, SiriusXM will allow subscribers to access every game via Westwood One through their car radios and the SiriusXM app, along with exclusive NFL content.

The SiriusXM NFL Radio channel will feature in-depth news, talk shows, and new hosts including NFL legends Brian Hoyer, Manti Te’o, Logan Ryan, and Justin Pugh. Additionally, the SiriusXM app provides 32 NFL team channels for live broadcasts and team-specific content. NFL Sunday Drive will offer a mix of live game snippets and expert analysis every Sunday afternoon.

Outside of North America and China, TuneIn Premium users can stream the entire 2024 NFL season, including on-demand replays, Spanish-language coverage, and postseason games up to Super Bowl LIX.