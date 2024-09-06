Blast From The Past: Bob Connell; KFFB, 1980s

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Bob Connell doing middays at KFFB 1130 AM in Batesville, AR back in the ’80s.

Bob would go on to be a two-time president of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association. He currently holds a position on its board and serves as a Commissioner of the State Parks, Recreation & Travel Commission. He is also the General Manager and CEO of Freedom Broadcasting, operating various radio stations across Arkansas, including… KFFB!

Thanks, Bob! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.