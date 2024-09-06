OUT MONDAY: Sounding An S.O.S. For AM Radio

The September edition of Radio Ink is dedicated to the power and impact of AM radio.

Last year, the radio industry joined forces to respond to Ford’s decision to leave AM radio off the dashboards of its new vehicles. Public outcry led Ford to reverse its decision, and Senators Ted Cruz and Ed Markey introduced bipartisan legislation requiring automobile manufacturers to keep AM radios in automobiles.



Despite widespread support, their AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act is at risk: We have until January 3, 2025, the last day of this session of Congress, to get it passed. Every U.S. Senator will receive a copy of this issue of Radio Ink in hopes that they will read it and understand why keeping AM radio in the dash is critical to both public safety and our country’s civic institutions.



Along with our regular columns and features, you and your team will find perspectives, interviews, and statistics that testify to the importance of keeping radio in car dashboards and our communities safe and informed.

Cover Story: The State of AM

AM radio has unmatched reach in rural areas where broadband, cable television, cell service, and even FM frequencies are unavailable or unreliable. It transmits lifesaving information in emergencies when cellphone and internet services are down. In “news deserts,” with few or no local media options, AM radio is often the only source of news, weather, and traffic reporting.



Our cover story includes interviews with and perspectives from lobbyists, radio advocates, and disaster management professionals about radio’s role in communities. You’ll also find practical ideas for educating your team and audience about this issue and the need to keep radio accessible to everyone.

Publisher’s Beat

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti rallies the troops in support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and provides an actionable blueprint for getting this legislation passed.

Special Report: Brokers Speak Out

Our annual brokers’ report provides candid insight into industry trends, valuation, financing, and how the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act might impact station sales.

Meet The 2024 Radio Wayne Finalists

The Radio Wayne Awards honor the industry’s top sellers and managers. We introduce each of our finalists in this feature and include their insights into the art of sales and sales management. The Radio Wayne Awards Ceremony will be held on September 10 at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati.

Wizard of Ads

Roy Williams explains how an already successful car mechanic made a simple change that increased business by 53%.

Community, Support, and Training

This issue also marks the debut of “People on the Move,” a new feature highlighting the recent achievements of radio professionals. You’ll also find “Radio Reaches Out,” photographs of recent radio-sponsored community events, and strategies from our columnists for increasing sales and connecting with your clients and prospects!

