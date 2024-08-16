Matt Bailey Puts AI To Work Finding Radio’s Next Hits In Report

Former Coleman Insights’ Integr8 Research analyst Matt Bailey is putting AI to use to try and pinpoint tomorrow’s radio hits from today’s streaming data. Bailey has launched The Hit Momentum Report, a weekly subscription service for programmers.

The report leverages the vast user base of platforms like Spotify to sift through the noise of trending new releases and identify songs that resonate more broadly with audiences. Bailey’s proprietary Momentum Index gauges streaming trends over time to surface tracks that genuinely connect with listeners.

Bailey commented, “I wanted this resource to be easy to use, so it clearly breaks out which songs are Currents, New, and Recurrents. The Hit Momentum Report isn’t a spreadsheet. It tells the story of how listeners are consuming today’s biggest hits.”

“Listeners are finally excited again about new music! My hope is that The Hit Momentum Report will help radio fully capitalize on 2024’s new music evolution. No one wants to stay stuck in 2020.”

This is Bailey’s second new offering this year, behind the launch of his Graphs About Songs newsletter in February.