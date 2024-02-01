Analyst Matt Bailey Examines Pop Music In Solo Venture

Matt Bailey, formerly of Coleman Insights subsidiary Integr8 Research, has unveiled his new research venture, Graphs About Songs. This Substack delves into the evolving trends in popular music by analyzing Spotify data, Billboard charts, and other public data sources.

In January, Bailey left Coleman after 17 years with the company, where he served as a Senior Research Analyst before his eight years leading the Integr8 division. Before breaking into analytics, he worked with Salem Media Group and Cox Media Group in Atlanta.

His first release takes a deep dive into recent Billboard Hot 100 hits like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and how we measure music’s popularity in the era of Spotify and on-demand streaming, especially in the context of song rotation choices.

Upcoming posts on the site will address intriguing questions like whether Christmas music impacts the demand for non-holiday hits and why there seems to be a decline in universally popular songs.

Bailey is eager to share his findings and research about music consumption data with radio professionals and music enthusiasts, saying, “For years, I’ve tracked any data source about music consumption I can get my hands on, just as a hobby. Now that I have some free time, I’m excited to share those discoveries with my fellow radio pros and music geeks.”