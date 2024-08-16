Radio Prepares For Historic Democratic National Convention

After an eventful Republican National Convention, radio is gearing up for extensive coverage of an equally formative Democratic National Convention in Chicago starting Monday at the United Center.

New York’s 77 WABC will feature live reports, video content, and interviews from the convention floor, available on their website and social media platforms. Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “The public deserves to be informed on what both sides are saying and doing. We are committed to reporting the truth, so that listeners can make knowledgeable decisions. We were at the Republican National Convention last month, and we will be at the Democratic National Convention, as well.”

NPR is also taking a multimedia approach to covering the DNC. The public broadcaster will provide live video coverage on select nights, available through NPR.org and the NPR YouTube Channel. Coverage will be anchored by Scott Detrow, with contributions from NPR correspondents who will offer live reports, analysis, and contextual background on the unfolding events.

The coverage will also extend beyond the convention hall. NPR correspondents like Liz Baker, Martin Kaste, and Sandhya Dirks will report on reactions and potential protests outside the arena.

SiriusXM coverage will focus around its progressive talk station, Progress, with Zerlina Maxwell hosting Mornings with Zerlina live from Chicago. Throughout the convention, Progress hosts including Michelangelo Signorile and John Fugelsang will provide on-the-ground coverage.

The satellite broadcaster will also offer carry DNC broadcasts from the Windy City on the bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel, with The Briefing With Steve Scully, The Julie Mason Show, and RealClearPolitics offering thoughts throughout the day with live primetime coverage, including candidate speeches, each night.