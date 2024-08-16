OUT MONDAY: The Power Of Great Radio Programming

Kids are back in school and adults are back from vacations: NOW is the time to raise your sales game so that you can finish the year strong. Of course, every great sale needs to be backed by great programming – and you’ll find plenty in the August issue of Radio Ink!

Cover Interview: Carolyn Gilbert of NuVoodoo

Carolyn Gilbert has helped countless radio stations grow listenership and revenue with her innovative research and marketing strategies. Our interview explores her evolving research methodologies, why she likes program directors so much, the importance of local journalism, and ways that stations can navigate contentious election seasons while keeping listeners (and advertisers) happy.



Carolyn and Michael Doyle of MDMediaSales.com are presenting all-new research on selling in the home improvement and financial services categories at this year's Radio Masters Sales Summit.

The Best Program Directors in America

These are the minds that capture listeners’ ears. Radio Ink is proud to present 2024’s 25 Best Program Directors in America.

Special Feature: Programming Ain’t What It Used to Be

Mike McVay reaches out to some of the country’s top PDs and consultants, including Harry Lyles, Fred Jacobs, Meg Dowdy, and others to talk about how the role of the PD continues to change.

Publisher’s Beat

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti pays tribute to the “Fine Balancing Act” performed by program directors — like WKRP in Cincinnati’s Andy Travis — each and every day.

The Wizard of Ads vs. ChatGPT

Who gives better ad-writing advice: The real Roy Williams or his AI twin created by ChatGPT?

Expanding Your Personal Brand

Pat Bryson continues her two-part series on personal branding and how creating exceptional customer experiences will lead to increased client sales and retention!



(Pat will be at Radio Masters Sales Summit as a panelist discussing "The Great Generational Divide" and how radio stations can win the ears of Gen Z!)

…And So Much More!

The August issue also features content from radio’s top trainers, advocates, and idea people including Jim Reilly, John Shomby, Paige Nienaber, and Valerie Geller. You won’t want to miss it!

