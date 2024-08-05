RMSS Presents Two More Free Sales Webinars With Radio Ink

Take your radio sales to the next level! Join Radio Ink for two more webinars, free of charge, sponsored by the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit. These expert-led sessions will enhance your skills in digital sales and ad category revenue generation.

Join us for the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW!

Each 30-minute webinar will include a preview of the Radio Masters Sales Summit and give the opportunity for one-on-one Q&A.

Enhance Your Digital Sales Acumen: “Selling Digital by Remaining Current”

Date/Time: Thursday, August 15, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

Thursday, August 15, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT Featuring: Kristi Nguyen, Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management/Northwest, Audacy

Kristi Nguyen, Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management/Northwest, Audacy Webinar Overview: Dive into the evolving landscape of digital advertising with Kristi Nguyen. For those looking to stay ahead in digital sales, Kristi will provide a look at latest changes, including Google’s delayed privacy policies, and understand their implications on the market.

Capitalize on Ad Categories: “Vertical Takeoff: Growing Your Revenue By Ad Category”

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 28, at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM ET

Wednesday, August 28, at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM ET Featuring: Carolyn Gilbert, CEO and Founder, NuVoodoo Media Services

Carolyn Gilbert, CEO and Founder, NuVoodoo Media Services Webinar Overview: With Carolyn set to debut exclusive insights into the Home Improvement and Financial Services categories with new research from NuVoodoo at the RMSS, we’ll look at how to unlock new sales opportunities in specific ad categories using the latest consumer data and insights and how to effectively apply this knowledge.

Why Attend Our Webinars?

Free Expert Insights: Learn from radio and sales industry leaders at no-cost.

Actionable Strategies: Each session is designed to provide strategies that can be immediately applied to enhance your sales performance.

Personal Q&A: Bring your burning questions to the experts. From digital sales strategy to the verticals you should be courting, there will be plenty of time to talk about what matters to you.

Both webinars will be moderated by Cameron Coats, Online Editor at Radio Ink. Mark your calendars for both free webinars, sponsored by the Radio Masters Sales Summit.

Take a peek at the Radio Masters Sales Summit itinerary here. Watch our first webinar in the series with the Center for Sales Strategy’s Matt Sunshine here.