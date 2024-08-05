Cutchall’s Zelus Media Takes Over Three Phoenix Radio Stations

Desert Valley Media Group has finalized the sale of its Phoenix-area radio stations to the Houston-based Zelus Media. While the sale awaits FCC approval, Zelus Media will take control of the stations under a Local Marketing Agreement on September 1.

The deal includes Power 98.3/96.1 (KKFR), Hot 97.5/103.9 (KMVA), and The Wow Factor 95.1/94.9 (KOAI). Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction, of which terms were not disclosed.

Zelus Media is recognized for its focus on esports and recreational gaming, with this deal marking the company’s first foray into radio. Zelus’ President Michael Cutchall served as the President and CEO of Riviera Broadcasting from 2015 to 2020, which transformed into Desert Valley Media Group under Jeff Trumper in 2021. Cutchall has held numerous other executive roles in media, including being Market Manager for Beasley Las Vegas.

Cutchall said, “We are thrilled to enter the Phoenix market, one of the fastest growing regions in the country. We extend our deepest appreciation to Jeff Trumper and his team for their exceptional management of Desert Valley Media Group during the challenging times of a pandemic and subsequent recovery years. We look forward to working with the outstanding Desert Valley Media Group staff.”

Trumper commented, “It has been a sincere privilege to have led Desert Valley Media Group and its tremendous staff of outstanding broadcast professionals.”