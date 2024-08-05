Would You Show Up With A Pitcher Of Tea?

(By Pat Bryson) I seem to be stuck on service lately. Maybe that’s because today’s difficulty in hiring good people who not only show up but want to work is making BAD service the norm. When I experience good service I notice it. When I experience GREAT service I stand up and applaud. Then I write a column about it.

I continually think, “How can we translate this example of great service into how we serve our clients?” In every example, there is one common denominator: Find out what problem a customer has and solve it. It’s that simple – and that complex. It means getting out of our world and into theirs. It means asking the right questions. I mean creating a “Bespoke Campaign” that will exactly fit their needs at the moment.

I recently had the privilege of speaking to the Western Association of Broadcasters in Banff, Canada. I like Canada a lot. But there is one thing that always creates a challenge for me and that’s the problem of iced tea.

Now for most folks, that would be no problem. But I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink sodas. But I DO drink iced tea… lots and lots of tea. And I take mine straight. No lemon, no sugar. And I like it brewed. In Canada, they serve Nestea. Remember that? It’s a sugary, lemony, instant concoction that should never be labeled as “tea”.

This particular morning, I was in the ballroom setting up for my talk. My suitcase had decided to take a side journey without me, so I was already bemoaning the fact that my example of “dress for success” was going to be stymied by speaking in my travel clothes. Then we had trouble getting the sound to work. Not my best day.

A young man appeared. He was setting up the buffet for the breakfast. He asked if he could get me coffee. No, but I’d LOVE an iced tea. I fully expected to get the answer, “Sorry, we don’t have that.” But instead, he said, “Certainly. I’ll brew some right up.” He left, he returned, and he came bearing an entire JUG of iced tea.

Oh, happy day! I fueled myself with caffeine, ignored the fact that I was speaking to a room full of professionals dressed like a tourist, and delivered an award-winning speech. All thanks to Aaron! Well, maybe not all thanks to Aaron, but he certainly made my day a lot better.

The conference was held at the Fairmont which is known for good service, but Aaron provided a shining example of uncovering a need (the speaker was caffeine-less and needed something to go right). He went out of his way to provide an answer to my request, and he did so with a smile.

What do your clients need? What they need today might not be the same thing they needed last week or last month. That’s why every interaction with them should include questions to keep pace with the rapidly changing world of business. Answering their need might mean stepping out of the ordinary and creating something special for them.

What happens before, during, and after the sale determines our word of mouth. Will we receive referrals from happy clients because we give them better service than any other salesperson? Will we meet their needs?

Find the problem, solve the problem. Higher revenue awaits! Happy Selling!

Join Pat at Radio Ink‘s 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.