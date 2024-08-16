Edison: Interest In Music Discovery Falls and Radio Drops With It

The uncertainty of the past four years may have Americans seeking out their favorite comfort songs, affecting radio’s domain as Edison Research’s latest Music Discovery Report reveals shifting trends in how Americans engage with and discover new music.

Edison found that 49% of Americans aged 12 and older still consider staying up-to-date with music important, down from 53% in 2016. Interest in music trends is predictably most pronounced among younger listeners, with 59% of those aged 12-34 emphasizing its importance.

While word of mouth from friends and family remains the top source of music discovery at 82%, YouTube follows closely at 70%.

AM/FM radio, which was tied for first place in 2016, now ranks third with 58% usage among those 12 and older, a drop from 68% over the past eight years. Radio’s slip is particularly pronounced among the 12-34 age demographic, where it falls to sixth place behind digital platforms like Spotify (68%), Instagram (63%), and TikTok (58%).

While this news may appear disheartening to some in the industry, it’s worth remembering that audience preferences are also changing. Jacobs Media’s Techsurvey 2024 found only 57% tune in to radio for music, compared to 70% in 2014, while interest in hosts increased from 57% to 61% over the same period.

Despite these changes, radio remains a key discovery tool among older demographics, with 61% of those aged 35-54 and 72% of those 55 and older who are interested in new music still tuning in. The study also finds that women are more likely than men to use radio for discovering new music, with 63% of women doing so compared to 53% of men. On the flip side, men are more likely to utilize YouTube for music discovery.

Multicultural groups show varied preferences: 65% of African Americans place the most important on keeping up with new music, but, interestingly, their radio usage is slightly lower than that of White and Hispanic listeners. When it comes to social media, trends show Hispanic audiences prefer TikTok, while African Americans are more inclined towards Instagram for music discovery.

Edison Research Senior Director Alex Bargiacchi said, “Knowing your desired audience is extremely important when crafting your music promotion strategy. Habits and preferences differ significantly among various audience segments. Understanding and utilizing data should always be part of any music promotion strategy to help artists and creators reach strategic goals.”