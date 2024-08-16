Blast From The Past: Ken Bringenberg; WTSR, 1972

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ken Bringenberg at WSTR in Trenton, NJ in 1972.

Ken told Radio Ink, “I came across this relic of me in 1972 at WTSR, at (then) Trenton State College, now the College of New Jersey. (Whaddya think of that watchband!)”

WTSR is still broadcasting today and is completely student-run.

Thanks, Ken! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged. Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.