Android Auto May Be Adding AM/FM, HD Radio Controls To Its App

As radio fights for its foothold in the automobile dashboard, it could be getting a helping hand from a source some would consider unlikely: Android Auto. Google is reportedly developing a feature to integrate car radio control in its vehicle entertainment interface.

According to code strings found in Android Auto versions 12.3 and 12.4 by 9to5 Google, there is the potential addition of “Car Radio” controls, which would allow users to switch between AM, FM, and HD Radio stations directly through the app. Currently, Android Auto users must switch between the app and their car’s native system to access radio functions, raising functionality and safety concerns.

As the radio addition is yet to be formally announced, there are no other details – including how exactly the app would access or control the radio – to be datamined at this time. The inclusion of the code strings is also no guarantee the feature will even be added. Of course, a collaboration between Android Auto and AM/FM would likely benefit both parties.

With automobiles remaining the primary listening space for OTA radio, the medium’s inclusion in Android Auto would bring AM/FM’s popularity – and users – into the app. On the other side, Edison Research data shows users of CarPlay or Android Auto spend double the average in-car audio listening time with streaming – an audience it would behoove radio to get back in front of.

Android Auto could also use radio’s reach numbers to convince automakers to continue the service’s inclusion in future vehicles, as some manufacturers shy away in favor of new partnerships and proprietary systems.