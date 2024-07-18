iHeart Asheville Alternates From Alt To Throwbacks 101.1

iHeartMedia Asheville has launched flipped Alt 101.1 to Throwbacks 101.1 (WQNQ-HD2), playing Classic Hip-Hop and R&B. The lineup is yet to include local talent, currently carrying syndicated shows like Big Boy in the Morning and The Block Party with B Paiz.

iHeart Asheville SVP of Programming Brian Hall said, “We are so excited to launch Throwbacks 101.1 here in Asheville. This red-hot format is perfect for listeners who want to relive the glory days of Hip-Hop and R&B with the biggest hits from their favorite artists. We can’t wait for everyone to tune in and experience the fun and excitement that Throwbacks 101.1 offers.”

Market President Caroline Taylor added, “Throwbacks 101.1 allows us to open a lot of new doors in the Asheville community. We look forward to creating vibrant connections and new partnerships within the community and offering a dynamic listening experience that makes listeners move and feel great!”