Rob King Takes the Mic as Pittsburgh Steelers’ Play-By-Play Voice

As Bill Hillgrove steps away from the booth after 30 seasons, iHeartMedia Pittsburgh has appointed Rob King as the new Play-By-Play voice for the Steelers. King has been an integral part of the Steelers’ pre- and post-game radio coverage since 2014.

Starting this season, he will join Color Analyst Craig Wolfley in the broadcast booth.

In May, iHeart announced a new Steelers Audio Network with gameday broadcasts on 102.5 WDVE, seasonal programming on Fox Sports Pittsburgh (WBGG-AM), and on-demand audio content.

Steelers Team President Art Rooney II said, “Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field. He has big shoes to fill with the legendary broadcasters that have come before him, but we are thrilled to have Rob step into his new role to bring Steelers football to our fans across the world.”

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President Tim McAleer remarked, “Rob King has been a key part of our Steelers gameday broadcast team for over a decade. We are thrilled for him to bring his passion for game calling into the booth and create an exciting radio broadcast for our audiences.”

King added, “The Steelers hold a special place in this community and across the country. I am thankful to Art Rooney II, the Steelers, and iHeartMedia for giving me this incredible opportunity to be a meaningful part of one of the greatest organizations in professional sports. I look forward to getting started, doing the job well and bringing the enthusiasm of the games to people around the world. I could not be more excited.”