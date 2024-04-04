Tracy Johnson’s AI Endeavor Welcomed By Radio Vendor Alliance

The Radio Vendor Alliance is the latest radio coalition to embrace artificial intelligence through its latest member, Radio Content Pro. Radio Content Pro was unveiled in February by Tracy Johnson Media Group and WP Media.

RCP utilizes AI to gather, organize, and curate ongoing content and talking points tailored for radio broadcasts. This includes rewritten stories for newscasts, sports, and entertainment segments to match a specific region or audience, all formatted for oral presentation without violating copyright laws.

Additionally, RCP extends its AI capabilities to produce blog posts and social media content ready for publication.

Tracy Johnson Media Group founder Tracy Johnson said, “Our product leverages artificial Intelligence to inspire creativity at the local station level. As we introduce our unique offering, the RVA will help us leverage their relationships to small and medium size markets around the country.”

Membership in the RVA requires a thorough vetting process to ensure each vendor offers services of fair market value and comprehensive support. This ensures that radio operators have access to a reliable network of partners focused on aiding their growth and success.

RVA co-founder Tom Dobrez stated, “The RVA is all about preparing radio stations for the future and nothing says future more than AI. With Radio Content Pro joining our growing organization, we are ever more positioned to help broadcasters be prepared.”

Radio Content Pro joins a notable lineup of RVA members, including RadioFX, Envisionwise, and Big Deals Media, bringing the total to ten. The RVA previously announced its sponsorship of the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum at the upcoming 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13, 2024.