Blast From The Past: C.J. Jones and Ronald “Buzz” Bowman, 1980

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features C.J. Jones and Ronald “Buzz” Bowman at WCSC-AM in Charleston, SC, in October of 1980.

Bowman, originally from Pennsylvania, started his broadcasting journey with the American Forces Radio and Television Services during his time in the US Navy stint. Post-military, he pursued broadcasting education in Washington, D.C., eventually making his way to Charleston nearly four years ago through a job opportunity at WCSC.

Jones’s radio career started in his hometown of Fort Myers, FL, juggling radio work with school commitments. After becoming one of the youngest program directors in Detroit during the early ’70s, Jones moved to Charleston to revive WQSN. Jones became the Executive Vice President and General Manager of WCSC and WXTC.

