Doug Fitzgerald To Take Weekday Afternoons in Lincoln On KLIN

Last week, on-air personality and political consultant Dan Parsons revealed he had been cut by NRG Media Lincoln’s KLIN-AM after ten months as part of a “strategic shift” in programming. We now know who Parsons’ weekday afternoon replacement will be.

The Conservative talk station is introducing Drive Time Nebraska hosted by life coach and former pastor Doug Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald, whose syndicated radio show Oneshot. Onelife. originates out of KLIN, will spearhead the live show. He has also served as a fill-in host for the station since 2021.

Drive Time Nebraska is set to premiere on Monday, April 8.

NRG Media Lincoln General Manager Ami Graham said, “Doug has been a friend of KLIN for years. During your drive home, Doug will tackle the issues that matter to our community through commentary, guests, and listener engagement. We are thrilled to have him on our airwaves every weekday.”

Fitzgerald added, “I am excited and honored for the opportunity to serve Lincoln and Nebraska on such an iconic station as KLIN and during a time slot where great hosts have broadcast over the years. My vision is to address the cultural issues that impact our city and state through the lens of the values that make Nebraska ‘The Good Life.’ To me, Drive Time Nebraska will be like taking a road trip with your family or good friends.