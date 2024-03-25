Dan Parsons Cut By Lincoln Conservative Talker After Ten Months

NRG Media Lincoln’s KLIN-AM has parted ways with on-air personality Dan Parsons after ten months. The news came on Thursday, following what would be his last show. Parsons hosted afternoons on the Conservative talk station after Jack Riggins left in May.

During Parsons’ time at KLIN, the political consultant hosted prominent figures such as Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood, saying his show was focused more on promoting positive discourse rather than divisiveness.

KLIN General Manager Ami Graham told the Lincoln Journal Star that the decision to terminate Parsons’ contract was not a reflection of his performance but rather a strategic shift in programming direction by the station.

The future programming to replace the hourlong show has not been disclosed by KLIN, with Graham assuring that the station will manage the transition smoothly and avoid any broadcasting gaps. KLIN aired NCAA Tournament Coverage in that time slot on Friday and has removed Parsons from its website schedule, with no placeholder listed.

The station hosts syndicated shows from Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade throughout the day with Nebraska sports coverage in the evenings and on weekends.