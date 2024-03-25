Kerri Leach Goes From PD To Market Manager For Florida’s Fiorini

Fiorini Media is elevating Regional Program Director Kerri Leach to Market Manager for Southwest Florida. Leach has extensive experience and deep insight into the market. Fiorini owns a Classic Country AM in Arcadia and an AM News/Talk in Sarasota-Bradenton.

The company is in the process of buying a six-station cluster in the Keys from Holladay Broadcasting

Fiorini Media CEO Joseph Fiorini said, “Kerri’s promotion reflects her invaluable contributions and loyalty to Fiorini Media. Her energetic leadership and deep market knowledge make her uniquely qualified to guide our success in Southwest Florida.”

Leach expressed, “I’m eager to embrace this new role and lead our efforts in Southwest Florida. I look forward to unlocking the market’s potential, inspiring creativity, and achieving outstanding outcomes that surpass our goals.”