Tracy Johnson Media Is The Latest To Dip Into AI Radio Offerings

Tracy Johnson Media Group and WP Media have unveiled Radio Content Pro, a tool leveraging artificial intelligence for radio content creation. The platform uses AI bots for the continuous collection, organization, and curation of content and on-air talking points.

RCP is designed to offer customized content solutions that are specific to the station’s brand and audience, without any copyright infringement concerns, for on-air discussions and teases and social media engagement. The program’s bots can rewrite stories for newscasts, sports updates, and entertainment reports, designed for spoken delivery.

Taking AI one step further for radio companies focusing on driving digital content, RCP includes ready-to-publish blog posts and social media content. The service will be available for twelve formats.

President/CEO Tracy Johnson said, “This is a major breakthrough in content creation. I tasked our team to create a product that uses AI to solve eight content problems broadcasters face today, and they nailed it. RCP acts as a full-time producer, copywriter, marketing expert, and digital marketing team rolled into one.”