Audacy and Veritonic Signs New Deal On AI Audio Ad Analytics

Audacy is extending its collaboration with audio analytics and research firm Veritonic. Through this partnership, Audacy will utilize Veritonic’s analytical tools and research capabilities to deliver data to aid clients in optimizing their audio campaigns.

The deal includes the assessment of campaigns across radio, streaming, and podcast platforms to maximize audience connection and customer activation.

Veritonic’s AI-driven Creative Measurement tool provides pre-market insights into the emotional impact and engagement of audio content, allowing brands to fine-tune their strategies for the greatest effect and impact.

Audacy SVP of Research and Insights Idil Cakim remarked, “Measuring the impact of our total Audio campaigns — including radio, streaming, and podcast advertising — with Veritonic allows us to show the power of Audacy’s content in connecting with audiences and mobilizing customers. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership and enable our clients and advertising partners to leverage audio to achieve the utmost in competitive edge, reach, and ROI.”

Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli said, “We take great pride in our ongoing partnership with Audacy, supporting their clients and advertising partners with unparalleled data & insights to inform their audio strategies. Through the utilization of our creative measurement and brand lift solutions, Audacy can continue to empower their clients with the data required to fine-tune their campaigns and ensure a robust return on their investment in the channel.”