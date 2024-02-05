Progressive Is Back On Top Of Radio’s National Advertisers

The latest data from Media Monitors for the week of January 29 to February 4 spotlights the top five advertisers in radio across all monitored markets. Leading the pack is Progressive, returning to its top position with 65,745 measured spots.

Lowe’s falls to second place, airing 55,372 spots, while language-learning platform Babbel remains steady in third with 51,521 spots. Vicks follows closely in fourth place, with a play count reaching 51,036. Finally, employment marketplace ZipRecruiter rounds out the top five with 35,345 ad spots aired.

It’s worth noting that as tax season approaches, Jackson Hewitt holds its rank in the top ten, with other services sure to join – just with certain stipulations added.