iHeart’s Black Information Network Launches First Podcast

iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network has unveiled its premiere podcast, Black Land, aimed at exploring the nuanced lives of individuals within the Black community through their remarkable stories of adversity and achievement.

Hosted by BIN Emmy-winning journalist Vanessa Tyler, the series promises to uncover untold narratives, shedding light on the diverse experiences that shape the American dream.

The podcast’s first episode features a conversation with Wesley Hamilton, who overcame paralysis from a gunshot wound to spearhead Disabled But Not Really, an organization supporting individuals with disabilities. This episode will not only delve into Hamilton’s personal journey but also address the broader implications of gun violence within Black communities.

BIN President Tony Coles said, “We are excited to celebrate the launch of BIN: Black Information Network’s first podcast. By sharing these stories, we hope to illuminate the resilience, strength, and unwavering spirit within the black community. These stories are not just important – they are essential. We will continue to use this platform to amplify marginalized voices, foster understanding, and contribute to a more inclusive, understanding, and compassionate world.”