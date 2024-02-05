Audacy Adds Third California Station To Complex’s Domain

Audacy is again expanding Ben “Complex” Romero’s programming duties to now include oversight in the Bay Area. Romero will serve as Brand Manager for San Francisco’s 102 Jams (KRBQ) in addition to his role for Sacramento’s 102.5 KSFM and 106.5 The End (KUDL).

He joined Audacy Sacramento to lead KSFM in April 2023 before adding KUDL in July.

Romero’s career in radio programming began in 2001 in Southern California. His extensive background includes roles such as Assistant Program Director and Music Director at Wild 96.1 in San Bernardino, contributions to the relaunch of K-Day 93.5 (KDAY) in Los Angeles, and leadership positions at Wild 101 (KWYD) and BOB FM 96.1 (KSRV) in Boise, as well as Hot 97.5 (KMVA) and Power 98.3 (KKFR) in Phoenix.

Audacy Sacramento Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman said, “With Complex’s strategic vision and proven track record in Sacramento, we are confident in his ability to elevate this local favorite to new heights. We have no doubt he will continue to position 102 Jams as the No. 1 destination for Hip-Hop throwbacks in the Bay area.”

Romero added, “I am deeply honored and extremely excited to be taking over such an amazing station as KRBQ. After getting to know the talent, brand, and market, I see nothing but great potential and a bright future for 102 Jams. Thank you to Stacey Kauffman, Dave Richards, Skip Dillard, and Michael Martin for continuously believing in me.”