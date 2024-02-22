Alabama Football Parts Ways With Longtime Radio Voice Eli Gold

After a triumphant return in 2023 following a battle with cancer, the University of Alabama has let go of iconic football radio voice Eli Gold. Gold will pass the microphone to Chris Stewart after being on the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988.

The 70-year-old has been a fixture in Alabama football, narrating seven national championships, 11 SEC championships, and 35 bowl games. He missed the 2022 season after being diagnosed with cancer which he beat entirely, returning to the booth to call home games last season.

CTSN General Manager Jim Carabin said, “Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris to step up and seamlessly transition into this role.”

As Gold prepares to conclude his tenure with Alabama, he told AL.com that he was not let go due to any medical issues. He also says he has new opportunities in the Birmingham area brewing that hold plenty of promise.

Gold said, “I am not retiring. The university has chosen, as they say, to go in a different direction. And that’s certainly their right.”

Stewart will assume his new role beginning with the spring football game.