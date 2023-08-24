Eli Gold Returns To Crimson Tide Radio After Cancer Battle

Longtime Alabama football play-by-play caller Eli Gold is set to return to the radio booth after missing the last season due to his battle with cancer. Jim Carabin, the Vice President and General Manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced the 2023 radio broadcast lineup on Wednesday. Gold has called Alabama football on the radio since 1988.

Gold will resume his traditional play-by-play duties for Crimson Tide Sports Network for all Alabama home games in 2023. He will be joined by former Alabama quarterback Tyler Watts, who will act as the color analyst for both home and away games. Watts replaces John Parker Wilson, who is stepping down after five seasons.

Additionally, veteran broadcaster Chris Stewart will continue to handle play-by-play for Alabama’s road games, a role he filled full-time last season during Gold’s absence.

The team will also welcome back former Alabama and Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller as the full-time sideline reporter. Miller previously served in this role on a part-time basis last season.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said, “I’m just happy for him and his family that he’s getting healthier. He’s able to get around and he’s going to be able to get back and do what he loves doing. We’re going to do everything we can to support him and even though it may not be 100 percent full-throttle, sort of working him back into it. But I’m excited to have him back because I love working with him.”

Alabama Crimson Tide’s season will kick off on Saturday, September 2 against MTSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.