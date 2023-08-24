‘Frozen: Forces of Nature’ Brings Arendelle To The World Of Audio

Ahead of the cinematic release of Frozen 3, Disney has announced Frozen: Forces of Nature, as a podcast continuation of the franchise. The 12-episode standalone children’s series will introduce listeners to new characters and adventures.

Set in the kingdom of Sankerhus, the story will follow Queen Disa, Lord Wolfgang, and his pet magpies, Astrid and Magnus. Queen Anna and Elsa will travel to the Enchanted Forest to solve a mysterious problem involving copper machines disrupting nature. ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has joined the project as the voice presenter.

Disney Vice President of Global Publishing, Franchise Content, and Creative said, “For almost a decade, Disney Publishing has journeyed through Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf – from storybook collections to middle-grade adventure stories. We are excited to continue telling new stories in this world through this spell-binding audio-first offering. The Disney Frozen Podcast is an expansive endeavor made possible through deep collaboration with creative teams across our company, setting a new standard for engaging kids podcasting content.”

ABC Audio VP Liz Alesse added, “ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast. This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”