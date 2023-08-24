Podbean Makes Subscriptions Seamless For Apple Podcasts Users

Podcast platform Podbean has now fully integrated with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, allowing users to further monetize their content. This collaboration simplifies the process for podcasters, as they can now publish subscriber-only episodes directly from their Podbean dashboard.

This integration is expected to boost audience growth. Podcasters can attract new listeners who are eager to access exclusive episodes, ultimately expanding their reach, building a loyal audience, and making long-term success more feasible.

Podbean CEO David Xu said, “Podbean has always been committed to creating pathways to successful podcasting for people from all walks of life. This new integration with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is a testament to our dedication to innovation and empowerment within the podcasting community. We’re excited to provide podcasters with the tools they need to thrive in this dynamic industry.”