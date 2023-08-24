iHeart and the NFL Adding Fantasy Dynasty Podcast To Roster

iHeartMedia and the National Football League have joined forces in an exclusive multi-year agreement to bring The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show podcast to the NFL Podcast Network. A recently launched spin-off of the Fantasy Footballers Show, the podcast will focus on the Dynasty world of fantasy football, covering various topics such as NFL rookie scouting, NFL draft coverage, Dynasty draft advice, player breakdowns, and more.

Hosted by Fantasy Footballers‘ Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright, along with Editor-in-Chief Kyle Borgognoni and injury expert Matthew Betz, the podcast will air every Wednesday. The team will guide listeners through player rankings and trade values, aiming to enhance their Dynasty fantasy football game.

The collaboration between the NFL and iHeartMedia on the NFL Podcast Network serves as a hub for official podcasts produced by NFL Media and the NFL, including Around the NFL, Good Morning Football, Move the Sticks, and The Season with Peter Schrager.

iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson said, “The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Show is an incredibly high-quality and entertaining podcast from the best in the business. We look forward to bringing the show to even more fantasy football fans across the country and are excited to welcome it to the NFL Podcast Network.”

NFL VP, Head of Business Operations & Club Media Meredith Battin stated, “With the start of the 2023 season right around the corner, we’re looking forward to the continued growth of the NFL Podcast Network.”

Host Jason Moore added, “We’re honored and excited to be partnering with the NFL and iHeartMedia on our Dynasty show. Together with these outstanding partners, we look forward to providing fans with even more entertaining and useful content that makes fantasy football so much fun.”