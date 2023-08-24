Spotify for Podcasters and Megaphone Enhance Creator Tools

At Podcast Movement 2023, Spotify announced a suite of new features for podcast creators. These latest developments come as a part of Spotify’s creator platform, Spotify for Podcasters, and Megaphone, its enterprise podcast hosting platform.

Show Page customization will allow creators to personalize parts of their podcast show page, including adding a bio, linking to social media handles, pinning a “best place to start” episode, and providing “host recommendations.” With new creator controls for podcast previews, creators will be able to select the part of their podcast they want to include in automatically-generated previews.

New impressions data will provide creators with insights into how their show is discovered on Spotify. They can view the total number of impressions for their show and episodes, trends, and specific sources of those impressions.

In addition to impressions analytics, there will also be new monetization analytics to help creators track their earnings and measure the performance of their ad campaigns and subscriptions. Spotify for Podcasters’ monetization program, placing automated ads in episodes, will now be available to more creators in more markets, including the US, the UK, and Australia.

Spotify is also updating its app to include new auto-generated tags, making it easier for listeners to find content from specific creators or show guests across the Spotify ecosystem.

Most of these features will be made available to both hosted and non-hosted creators through Spotify for Podcasters this fall.