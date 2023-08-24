How To Let Digital Do The Heavy Lifting On Sales Prospecting

Prospects are out there. The challenge? Finding and developing new business while serving your existing clients. Fortunately, new digital tools can streamline the lead-generation and prospecting process, from identifying prospects, to CNAs, to campaign recommendations.

Want to learn more? Join us at the Lead Generation and Prospecting in the Digital Era panel, taking place on September 13 at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati.

SAVE $80 BY BOOKING YOUR ROOM TODAY AT THE SPECIAL RATE OF $159.

ON MONDAY, 8/28, IT INCREASES TO $239!

Led by Marketron’s Bo Bandy, the panel discussion focuses on the top of the funnel, covering tools for prospecting, ideas for prospecting plans, and where to find prospects who are spending broadcast and digital dollars.

Meet Bo

Bo Bandy is GM Digital/SVP of Marketing for Marketron. As the leader of Marketron’s digital business, she ensures clients have the digital products and services to exceed advertiser expectations and increase station revenue. Her teams focus on increasing customer adoption, engagement, and market share across 7,000 clients. Before joining Marketron, Bandy managed marketing and communications strategy and execution for both B2B and B2C companies, including aviation tech companies, technology startups, video game giants, telecoms, and healthcare nonprofits.

Our Panelists

Stephanie Downs is a Senior Vice President at the Center for Sales Strategy. She joined the company in 2007 with a diverse background in sales and sales management in TV and cable. With over 25 years of experience, Downs is passionate about helping clients turn talent into performance. She lives in Chattanooga with her husband and two girls, and they can be found biking, gardening, and traveling together.

Tim Hall is SVP/Digital Operations, Urban One — R One Digital. Building integrated ad campaigns since 2001, today Hall drives innovation, partnerships, and data-driven strategies, optimizing Urban One’s digital ecosystem. Tim is an inspired husband, father, and explorer of digital media.

C. Lee Smith is the founder and CEO of SalesFuel. Recognized as one of the leading sales consultants in the world by Selling Power magazine, he has been a featured speaker at conferences including AA-ISP, Selling Power, Sales+Marketing Management, SalesIntel, Sales Innovation Expo, American Advertising Federation, National Association of Broadcasters, and C-Suite Network. Smith is a foremost expert on building sales credibility online, onscreen, and in person. He is also an Amazon International Bestselling Author of two authoritative books for salespeople and sales managers. His latest is SalesCred® — How Buyers Qualify Sellers.

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!