IAB Makes Server-Side Update To Podcast Measurement Guide

The IAB Tech Lab, a key player in setting global digital advertising standards, has introduced the latest update to its podcast measurement guidelines and is seeking public commentary. This new version focuses on metrics for server-side podcast measurement.

The guidelines aim to standardize the measurement of podcast downloads, a process complicated by the lack of direct confirmation of ad plays from the listening apps used by consumers.

This new version, Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.2, is designed to refine the metrics and filtering logic for server-side podcast measurement. The development of version 2.2 was a collaborative effort by the Podcast Technical Working Group, which includes leading industry representatives committed to aligning measurement practices across the podcasting industry.

The IAB is also updating its Podcast Measurement Compliance program to incorporate these new metrics and practices, ensuring podcast entities can measure their audience engagement accurately and transparently, thereby leveling the playing field in the podcasting domain.

Public commentary is open until March 23.

IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur emphasized, “With the release of Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.2, IAB Tech Lab reaffirms its commitment to adapting to the dynamic technology and practices in the podcasting industry. We urge the entire podcast ecosystem to review the guidelines and actively participate in the feedback process. Your input is instrumental in shaping the future of podcast measurement and the growth of this valuable inventory for an audience that tends to be more deeply focused on the content.”

SiriusXM Media Director of Ad Quality Brendan Kelly said, “Audio makes up 31% of media consumption, but just 9% of ad spend. To help the medium reach its full potential in advertising and welcome more marketers into the space, we’re proud to work with the IAB Tech Lab to make podcast measurement easier, more transparent, and more standard.”