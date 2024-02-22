Mike Grabicki Takes Interim Lead At Spokane Public Radio

Dr. Cary Boyce is resigning as Spokane Public Radio President and General Manager after more than a decade of leading the NPR member. To ensure a smooth transition, SPR’s Board of Directors has appointed Mike Grabicki as the interim General Manager.

During his tenure, Boyce played a pivotal role in the successful capital campaign for SPR’s relocation to a renovated historic fire station, securing crucial grant funding during the pandemic, and establishing an SPR endowment with the Innovia Foundation.

SPR operates three signals covering the Inland Northwest: KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ.

Grabicki previously served as CEO of Avista Credit Union and has been actively involved in public radio as a founding Jazz host at KPBX, where he recently returned as the host of the Tuesday night Jazz Show. The search for a new permanent general manager is underway, with Boyce offering his expertise as a consultant to aid in this transition.

Boyce commented, “It’s been an honor and privilege to serve in public media for so many years and to be part of such great advances. I wish the station every success in this new era of public radio service.”