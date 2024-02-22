Radio Hall of Famer Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Aphasia

Media personality Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, as confirmed by her care team. The announcement comes amid recent speculations about her health following her retirement from television.

Williams, who has previously shared her battles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema, underwent extensive medical testing at Weill Cornell Medicine, leading to her recent diagnosis. Primary progressive aphasia affects communication abilities, while FTD impacts behavior and cognitive functions, posing considerable challenges for Williams.

Williams started her radio career in 1986 at WVIS in the US Virgin Islands. She was quickly propelled to larger markets, including Washington, DC’s WOL, Philadelphia’s WUSL, and New York City’s WQHT, WRKS, and WBLS where her show became syndicated. In 2009, Williams left radio to focus on her television career and family life. That same year she was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

The disclosure of Williams’s condition is intended to foster understanding and compassion, highlighting the need for awareness about aphasia and FTD. It emphasizes the importance of early detection and the elimination of stigma surrounding dementia, aiming to support those in similar situations.

Despite her health issues, a spokesperson says, “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”